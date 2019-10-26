Services
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Warren - Passed away October 26, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Leslie. Dear father of Susan (Mark) Tremberth, Ronald (Angelina), Elizabeth Greene and step father of Lindsay (Chris) Cabana, Courtnay (Joshua) Francis, Lance (Kara) Perkins and Morgan Perkins. Loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.Predeceased by his brother James Greene. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Burial with Military Honors will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Expressions of sympathy can be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
