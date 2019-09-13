Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
University of Michigan - Dearborn Campus, West Terrace of Fair Lane, Home of Clara and Henry Ford
1 Fair Lane Dr
Dearborn, MI
Ronald J. Lemelin


1937 - 2019
Ronald J. Lemelin Obituary
Ronald J. Lemelin

Livonia - Ronald J. Lemelin, 82, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Angela Hospice Care Center in Livonia after his second battle with cancer.

Born on May 23, 1937 in Detroit, Ron's lifelong love of classic cars, and particularly Mustangs, started when he began racing cars in his youth. He worked at Ford Motor Company for 47 years, first as a Photo Engineer and eventually retiring as the Launch Coordinator for the Ford Focus. In addition to classic cars, Ron was also a collector of antique Loetz Glass and vintage wine. Both his collections and his knowledge about their contents were extensive. His favorite activities were regular Wednesday night cigars and having breakfast with his buddies. His family will fondly remember the November birthday dinners he planned where good wine, great conversation, and familial love were abundant.

Ron is remembered by his children Karen (Paul) Crews of Ypsilanti, MI and Stephen (Brittany) Lemelin of Ferndale, MI, his grandchildren Rebecca (Jeremy) Smiedendorf of Chelsea, MI, Paul (Allison) Crews of Centerville, OH, Eric Crews of Ann Arbor, MI, David Crews of Ypsilanti, MI, and Nathan Lemelin of Ferndale, MI, and his four great-grandchildren Tristan, Aurelia, Archer, and Isla.

Ron was predeceased by his father Fred Lemelin in 1959, his mother Irma (Ulbrik) Lemelin in 1995, his brother Dennis (Marla) Lemelin in 2009, and his son-in-law Paul (Karen) Crews in 2018.

A memorial service and celebration of Ron's life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the University of Michigan - Dearborn Campus, West Terrace of Fair Lane, Home of Clara and Henry Ford, 1 Fair Lane Dr, Dearborn, MI 48128. Lunch will follow.

Donations may be made to Angela Hospice Care Center 14100 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, MI 48128.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019
