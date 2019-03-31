|
Ronald J. Michalski
Hamtramck - Michalski, Ronald J (age 81) March 29, 2019. Hamtramck. Loving husband of Shirley and dear father of Lori (Paul) Davis, Paul (Marge), and Michael (Jennifer). Grandfather of Amy (Caleb) Cox, Justin, Jason, Brandon, Ethan, and Evan and great Grandfather of Oliver. Visitation Sunday March 31, 2019 from 3-8 PM with services at & PM at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying in state Monday April 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass as St. Ladislaus Catholic Church 2730 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212. Private Cremation and Inurnment at Christian Memorial Gardens West, Rochester MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019