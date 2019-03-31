Services
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
8:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Ladislaus Catholic Church
2730 Caniff
Hamtramck, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Ladislaus Catholic Church
Ronald J. Michalski

Ronald J. Michalski

Hamtramck - Michalski, Ronald J (age 81) March 29, 2019. Hamtramck. Loving husband of Shirley and dear father of Lori (Paul) Davis, Paul (Marge), and Michael (Jennifer). Grandfather of Amy (Caleb) Cox, Justin, Jason, Brandon, Ethan, and Evan and great Grandfather of Oliver. Visitation Sunday March 31, 2019 from 3-8 PM with services at & PM at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying in state Monday April 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass as St. Ladislaus Catholic Church 2730 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212. Private Cremation and Inurnment at Christian Memorial Gardens West, Rochester MI.



