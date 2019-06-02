|
Ronald Joseph Beres
Livonia - Age 80 passed away May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon for nearly 42 years and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 pm at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home-Northrop Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd). Instate Thursday 9 am at St. Priscilla Catholic Church, 19120 Purlingbrook St. (N. of 7 Mile/W. of Middlebelt) until Mass at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019