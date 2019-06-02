Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Priscilla Catholic Church
19120 Purlingbrook St.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Ronald Joseph Beres Obituary
Ronald Joseph Beres

Livonia - Age 80 passed away May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon for nearly 42 years and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 pm at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home-Northrop Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd). Instate Thursday 9 am at St. Priscilla Catholic Church, 19120 Purlingbrook St. (N. of 7 Mile/W. of Middlebelt) until Mass at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
