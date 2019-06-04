|
|
Ronald Kenneth Swoveland
St. Clair Shores - Ronald Kenneth Swoveland, 75, of St. Clair Shores, passed away suddenly on June 1, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Patricia. Ron also leaves his children David, Jill (Larry) Herbert, Stacey (Scott) Pittiglio and Eric (Greta). He is also survived by his sisters Darlene Geddes and Nora Swoveland (Mark Wehrwein). He will be remembered with love by his grandchildren Jessica, Matthew, Megan, Jacob, Desiree, Dominic, Owen, Madison and Ava.
Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday June 5 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m.
Please share a memory or condolence message at: www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 4, 2019