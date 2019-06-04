Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Ronald Kenneth Swoveland

Ronald Kenneth Swoveland Obituary
Ronald Kenneth Swoveland

St. Clair Shores - Ronald Kenneth Swoveland, 75, of St. Clair Shores, passed away suddenly on June 1, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Patricia. Ron also leaves his children David, Jill (Larry) Herbert, Stacey (Scott) Pittiglio and Eric (Greta). He is also survived by his sisters Darlene Geddes and Nora Swoveland (Mark Wehrwein). He will be remembered with love by his grandchildren Jessica, Matthew, Megan, Jacob, Desiree, Dominic, Owen, Madison and Ava.

Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday June 5 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m.

Please share a memory or condolence message at: www.KaulFuneralHome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 4, 2019
