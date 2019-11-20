Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
30200 5 Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI 48154
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
30200 5 Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI 48154
Livonia - Ronald L. Dunn, 77, of Livonia, passed away November 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan for 27 years. Cherished father of Randy, Denise (Ed) Trantham, Darrin (Barb), Julie (Colin) Moore, Daryl (Amy) Reddick, Joe (Tina) Reddick. Dearest grandfather of Summer Reddick, Skylar Reddick and Jon Trantham. Adored brother of Penny and the late Carol. Son of the late Donald and Louise. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, 2:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm, at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road (between Middlebelt Rd. and Merriman Rd.), Livonia. To share a favorite memory and/or photo of Ronald and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
