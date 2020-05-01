Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
ROOVER, RONALD L. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Carolynn and their two children, Jennifer Roover and Jason (Kristin) Roover and granddaughter, Madyson. Dear brother of Chuck (Carole) Roover. Devoted uncle of Jodi, Greg, Shannon, Grace, Angela, Steve & Tony. Cousin and dear friend to many. Dearest son of the late Joseph & Pauline (Katz) Roover and several aunts and uncles. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020
