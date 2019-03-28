Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
581 East Fourteen Mile Rd.
Clawson, MI
View Map
Ronald LeRoy Sherman Obituary
Ronald LeRoy Sherman

Troy - Ronald LeRoy Sherman, of Troy, died on March 25, 2019 at age 81. He was born in Sydney, Ohio, to Robert John and Thelma Evelyn (Frisbee) Sherman, and later worked at Detroit Edison for 45 years. Ronald is survived by his wife Rene Esther Sherman, his daughters Margarete (Tom) Callaghan, Beverly (Ryan) Hindmarsh, his son Robert (late Stacie) Sherman, 11 grandchildren, his sisters Gloria (George) Arrington, Cathy (Gary) Weideman, and his brother Richard Sherman. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Andrew (Brittany) Drouillard. Visitation 2-9:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main St., Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. Service 10:30 AM Monday, April 01, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 East Fourteen Mile Rd., Clawson, MI 48017. www.GramerFuneralHome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
