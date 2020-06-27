Ronald Lesinski



Ronald Lesinski 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June, 7th in Bahia Kino, Sonora, Mexico. Beloved father of Jody (Keri) and grandfather to Noah (15) and Sophia (11). Ron is also survived by his siblings John (Suzanne), Patricia Hinton (William), Richard (Sari), Gary (Eric) and James (Joan). Ron's ashes were scattered in the Sea of Cortez near his beloved second home in Kino by his son Jody, his brothers Richard and James, and dear friend Dr. Jean Watson. As the founding President of the Watson Caring Science Institute, Ron worked tirelessly to make this world a better place and to the many people he knew he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace.









