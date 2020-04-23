|
Ronald Paul Beck
Rochester Mills, PA - Ronald Paul Beck, 78 formerly of Novi, MI, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at West Hickory Haven, in Michigan.
He was born in Punxsutawney, PA on November 27, 1941, a son to the late Paul Joseph Beck and Lillian Mae (Motter) Beck.
He graduated in 1959 as senior class president, from Punxsutawney High School. He earned a master's degree in social work from the University of Michigan in 1972.
He was an elder at the Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Punxsutawney, PA and a lifetime member of the Punxsutawney Area Historical Genealogical Society. He published The Legend of the Groundhog Weatherman book, in 1967, and followed the AKC Brittany Club. His interests include, hunting, fishing, gardening, reading, singing, and training bird dogs.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years Joan Beck, his three children, David (Shirley) Beck, Stephen Beck, Katie (Jerry) Karch, and three step-children, Michelle (Scott Bailey) Plecha, Elizabeth Plecha, Nathan (Jennifer) Plecha, two sisters; Rita (DeWayne) Knisely and Arlene (John) Bowers, 8 grandchildren, numerous aunts, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial will be held in Punxsutawney, PA at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020