|
|
Ronald R. Cichon
The Villages - Ronald R. Cichon, 76, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He lost his battle with ALS. He retired from Andersen and Associates Lift Truck Company.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St Timothy's Catholic Church in The Villages. A Memorial in Michigan will be held in July 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019