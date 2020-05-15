|
Ronald R. Erdman
Novi - 90, "pioneer" of the Fox Run Senior Community, Novi (original resident), entered eternal life on Monday evening, May 11, 2020, at Ascension Providence Park Hospital, Novi. He was 90 and passed from complications of COVID-19. Ronald was born September 9, 1929, in Gladwin, MI, to the late Albert and Martha (Schindel) Erdman. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Nancy, in 2013. We will greatly miss our loving father, grandfather, brother, and father-in-law. Ron was known by all as a very kind gentleman. Ron, a steamfitter, and 67 year member of Pipefitters Local NO. 636, retired as Vice President-Operations of Centerline Piping, Inc. Prior to Centerline, Ron served as Vice President of Power Process Piping, Inc., and earlier, moved up through the ranks at Robert Carter Corporation. Surviving are his devoted daughter, Cynthia (Alan) Trimner; cherished grandchildren, Shannon Salk, Alexandria Trimner and Kristen (Steve) Wolf; and siblings, Robert Erdman and Nadine (the late Scott) Saike. In addition to his wife, Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie, in 1976, and a daughter, Elaine (Randy) Salk, in 2014. Ronald's family will gather privately at the time of his interment at Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley. Memorial service to be determined for a later time. In lieu of customary remembrances, those who wish to further honor his life are invited to consider a contribution to Lutheran Adoption Service. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington (248-474-5200, heeney-sundquist.com)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020