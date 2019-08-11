Services
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home
100 E. Silverbell Rd.
Orion, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hoekstra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Ray Hoekstra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Ray Hoekstra Obituary
Ronald Ray Hoekstra

Lake Orion - Ronald Ray Hoekstra, age 66 of Lake Orion passed away suddenly on August 4, 2019 following a brain aneurysm. Loving husband and soulmate of Lynn (nee Murdock) for 44 years; preceded in death by his parents George and Vara Hoekstra and brother Robert (Joanne) Hoekstra; son-in-law of Mary Murdock; brother-in-law of Gail (Gary) Lecznar, Glenn Murdock and Kevin Murdock; uncle of Stacy Lecznar, Kimberly (Scott) Clark, Kristy Murdock and Brian Murdock. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 4p.m. to 9p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Suggested memorials may be made to Old Friends - Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324 or to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339. Online condolences may be shared at www.modetz funeralhomes.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
Download Now