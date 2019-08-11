|
Ronald Ray Hoekstra
Lake Orion - Ronald Ray Hoekstra, age 66 of Lake Orion passed away suddenly on August 4, 2019 following a brain aneurysm. Loving husband and soulmate of Lynn (nee Murdock) for 44 years; preceded in death by his parents George and Vara Hoekstra and brother Robert (Joanne) Hoekstra; son-in-law of Mary Murdock; brother-in-law of Gail (Gary) Lecznar, Glenn Murdock and Kevin Murdock; uncle of Stacy Lecznar, Kimberly (Scott) Clark, Kristy Murdock and Brian Murdock. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 4p.m. to 9p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Suggested memorials may be made to Old Friends - Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324 or to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339. Online condolences may be shared at www.modetz funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019