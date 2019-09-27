Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Ronald Reale


1947 - 2019
Ronald Reale Obituary
Ronald Reale

Warren - Reale, Ronald E. Age 72. September 24, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Nancy. Loving Father of Doug, Suzanne Sturdavant and Jackie (Mike Conant). Dear Grandfather of Megan and Brendan. Dear Brother of the late Lois (Mark Kaminski) also survived by many relatives and friends. Retired after 38 years of service to Michigan Bell / A.T.&T. Ron was an enthusiast of Lionel Trains, NASCAR and classic cars, leaving behind his "64" Vette. Visitation Sunday 4-9PM, Monday 1-9PM with 7PM Rosary and Funeral Service Tuesday 10AM at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren. Family requests Memorial Contributions to the March of Dimes Foundation.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 27, 2019
