|
|
Ronald Reale
Warren - Reale, Ronald E. Age 72. September 24, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Nancy. Loving Father of Doug, Suzanne Sturdavant and Jackie (Mike Conant). Dear Grandfather of Megan and Brendan. Dear Brother of the late Lois (Mark Kaminski) also survived by many relatives and friends. Retired after 38 years of service to Michigan Bell / A.T.&T. Ron was an enthusiast of Lionel Trains, NASCAR and classic cars, leaving behind his "64" Vette. Visitation Sunday 4-9PM, Monday 1-9PM with 7PM Rosary and Funeral Service Tuesday 10AM at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren. Family requests Memorial Contributions to the March of Dimes Foundation.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 27, 2019