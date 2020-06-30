Ronald Steele
Ronald Steele

Livonia - Ronald died peacefully on June 29, 2020 at the age of 61 following a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Ron was the beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Mason and Erin. He was the dear son of the late Lorne and Ethel Steele and much loved brother of Richard "Rich" and his wife Sandy.

He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, brother in laws and sister in laws. A private family funeral service was held at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, Northville (248) 348-1233. A future date for a Celebration of Ron's life will be held when friends and family can gather together to share cherished memories of his life and love. As an expression of your sympathy, kindly make remembrances to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation or Parkinson Canada. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
