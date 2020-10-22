1/1
Ronald Usiondek
Ronald Usiondek

On October 10, 2020, Ronald Usiondek, father of two, died peacefully from cancer at the age of 73. Ron served in Vietnam and he was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign with Device, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Meritorious Unit Citation.

He worked as an Engineer of Plant Operations at Wayne State University for several years and later worked at the Veteran's Hospital in Detroit. The last half of his life was his happiest, and included his love of travel, friends, art, music, reading, volunteering, riding his bike in slow rolls, helping people, and giving the biggest, warmest hugs. When he was diagnosed with cancer, he looked at it as a new adventure. His attitude and spirit were courageous and those around him really thought he would beat the disease.

He is preceded in death by his father Edward Usiondek, his mother Geraldine Edman, his stepfather Joseph Edman, his wife Francesca, his sister Susan Edman, his brother Steven Edman, and his great-nephew Jacob Ayers. He is survived by his daughter Alicia Usiondek (Doug Wojiechowski), his daughter Nicole Usiondek, his sister Linda Pinkos (Joe), his brother Mitchell Edman (Marie), his sister Michelle Lee, his niece Ann Ayers (Mike), his nephew Michael Pinkos (Lisa), his niece Elizabeth Lee, his nephew Joey Edman, his three great-nieces and great-nephew, numerous cousins and so many, many friends.

A celebration of his life will take place on June 27, 2021. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Lung Association.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
October 22, 2020
Ron will be a brother that will be miss. As we was growing up he was always their for me. But I know he is not suffering anymore. RIP
Linda Pinkos
Brother
