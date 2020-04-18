|
|
Ronald Wilfred LePage
Ronald Wilfred LePage, 81, passed away on April 16, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan after battling the COVID-19 virus.
Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy (Govan), his children Kim (Earl) Schur, Ken (Kathy) LePage, and Krista (Paul) Flynn; grandchildren Brian and Greg Flynn, and Charlie and Kevin LePage; siblings Jeanne Reeber (Tom, deceased), Judy (Jerry) Malcolm, Janis (Herb) Eschbach, and Randy LePage; numerous nieces and nephews, who all loved him very much. His infectious positivity and ever-morphing and repetitive stories will be missed by all.
Memorial services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of any flowers or gifts, feel free to make a donation to Ron's favorite charity, Feeding America. A memorial/guest page has been established on the O'Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst Funeral Home website: https://www.gerstfuneralhomes.com/obituary/ronald-wilfred-lepage/
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020