Services
Gerst Funeral Homes - O'Brien Eggebeen Gerst Chapel
3980 CASCADE ROAD SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 949-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald LePage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Wilfred LePage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Wilfred LePage Obituary
Ronald Wilfred LePage

Ronald Wilfred LePage, 81, passed away on April 16, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan after battling the COVID-19 virus.

Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy (Govan), his children Kim (Earl) Schur, Ken (Kathy) LePage, and Krista (Paul) Flynn; grandchildren Brian and Greg Flynn, and Charlie and Kevin LePage; siblings Jeanne Reeber (Tom, deceased), Judy (Jerry) Malcolm, Janis (Herb) Eschbach, and Randy LePage; numerous nieces and nephews, who all loved him very much. His infectious positivity and ever-morphing and repetitive stories will be missed by all.

Memorial services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of any flowers or gifts, feel free to make a donation to Ron's favorite charity, Feeding America. A memorial/guest page has been established on the O'Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst Funeral Home website: https://www.gerstfuneralhomes.com/obituary/ronald-wilfred-lepage/



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -