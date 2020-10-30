1/1
Rosalie Mastronardi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Mastronardi

Mastronardi, Rosalie (nee Simone), age 77, passed away on October 25, 2020 surrounded by her family after a tough battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Umberto "Bert" for 52 years. Loving mother of Albert (Sarahanne) Mastronardi, Ronald (Sandra) Mastronardi and James (Michelle) Mastronardi. Proud grandmother of Anthony, Jack, Maria, Sophia, Daunté , Brooke, Luke, Andrew and Eva. Dear sister of Frank (Angela) Simone, Regina (Phil) Shibley, the late Vera (the late Frank) Bizzocchi and the late George Simone. Sister in law of Vincenzo (Filomena) Mastronardi, Argentina (Pat) Amicone, Enrico (Ester) Mastronardi, Perry (Theresa) Mastronardi, the late Constantino (Concetta) Mastronardi, the late Raffaele (the late Ida) Mastronardi and the late Lina Mastronardi. Rosalie was an avid member of the Bariscianotti Club.

Funeral Mass will be open to everyone on Saturday, October 31, 2020 visiting starts at 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 East 12 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48088. Share a memory at bcfhsterlingheights.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved