Rosalie Mastronardi
Mastronardi, Rosalie (nee Simone), age 77, passed away on October 25, 2020 surrounded by her family after a tough battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Umberto "Bert" for 52 years. Loving mother of Albert (Sarahanne) Mastronardi, Ronald (Sandra) Mastronardi and James (Michelle) Mastronardi. Proud grandmother of Anthony, Jack, Maria, Sophia, Daunté , Brooke, Luke, Andrew and Eva. Dear sister of Frank (Angela) Simone, Regina (Phil) Shibley, the late Vera (the late Frank) Bizzocchi and the late George Simone. Sister in law of Vincenzo (Filomena) Mastronardi, Argentina (Pat) Amicone, Enrico (Ester) Mastronardi, Perry (Theresa) Mastronardi, the late Constantino (Concetta) Mastronardi, the late Raffaele (the late Ida) Mastronardi and the late Lina Mastronardi. Rosalie was an avid member of the Bariscianotti Club.
Funeral Mass will be open to everyone on Saturday, October 31, 2020 visiting starts at 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 East 12 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48088. Share a memory at bcfhsterlingheights.com