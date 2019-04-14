Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
15251 Harper Avenue
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 521-3131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Warrendale Community Church
19700 Ford Rd
Dearborn, MI

Rosanne Marie Henson

Rosanne Marie Henson Obituary
Rosanne Marie Henson

- - Rosanne Marie Brooks Henson better known as Rose or Rosie passed away in the early evening of Saturday, April the 6th at 63 years old from cancer. She was a beautiful mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. A strong believer in Christ even through her struggles, she truly was a model for unconditional faith. Rosie lived life like an adventure and dared to go after what she was passionate about on a daily basis. From her delicious cooking to her beautiful gardening, she was always looking to bless others with her creativity. She said she wanted to touch people in life and I know she would be proud to know how many people she impacted.

Please join us to celebrate the life of Rosie on April 20, 2019 at the Warrendale Community Church, 19700 Ford Rd, Dearborn. The memorial service will begin at noon, following a luncheon at the Dearborn Heights Moose Lodge, located at 27225 W Warren St, around 1:30pm. Please share a memory at www.cremationmichigan.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
