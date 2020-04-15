Services
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Rose Ann Stewart

Rose Ann Stewart Obituary
Ms. Rose Ann Stewart died peacefully surrounded by family in Cass City, Michigan at the age of 68. Rose Ann is survived by her son, Sean, daughter-in-law Crystal of Wayne, MI, sister Alicia Moskal, Caro, MI and partner Donald Dorsch of Owendale, MI.

Rose Ann was born on August 27, 1951 in Detroit to the late John and Rose Moskal. Rose Ann attended St. Hedwig Schools (Detroit) K through 12, graduating in 1969, she was a proud Knight and Alumni.

After spending the majority of her life in Metro Detroit, she retired to Owendale, MI with her loving partner Don for the past 10 years. Rose Ann was devoted to helping people and creating happiness for others. The lives she touched and the impact she made are evident through the memories of family and friends. Rose Ann's impression on others and her way of living followed one of her favorite sayings: "Live, Love, Laugh." A celebration of Rose Ann's Life will be determined at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
