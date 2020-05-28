Rose Delicato Riopelle
11/1/1937 - 5/25/2020
Rose Delicato Riopelle was born on November 1, 1937 in Cassino, Italy, the middle child of Antonio and Giovanna Delicato. At age two, the family immigrated to Detroit.
Beloved wife of Clyde Riopelle for 62 years, who was at her bedside every day encouraging her until it was no longer possible to visit due to the Coronavirus restrictions and mother of Michael (Teresa) and Ann (the late Michael) Wilder, she is also survived by her granddaughter Heather and four great-granddaughters. Her dear sister Antoinette (the late Joseph) Bye and brother Armando (Connie) Delicato and many nieces and nephews and in-laws will miss her.
Rose worked as a secretary at Ford Motor Company upon graduating from Cooley High School. When her children grew up, she studied at Madonna College and Eastern Michigan University, earning a teaching certificate, and then began her career at the Novi School District. Upon earning her master's degree at Oakland University, she became a counselor at Novi High School. Assisting her students in making the most of high school and preparing for college and adulthood was as important to her as well as to her grateful students, many of whom have kept in touch through social media.
Rose and Clyde enjoyed living in their home in Milford and in their winter home in New Port Richey, Florida. Rose enjoyed family reunions, golf, photography and getting together with friends. Traveling was a favorite activity both in the United States and visiting family in Italy and touring France and England.
Special thanks to the staff at Medilodge of Livingston for the care provided through her last months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the American Kidney Fund; 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or online here: https://secure2.convio.net/akf/site/SPageNavigator/df_id/onetime75.html?s_src=mainform&s_subsrc=mainform_headertribute&don_tp=hon_n&_ga=2.160993855.307241048.1590585968-404776577.1590585968&_gac=1.250929842.1590586176.EAIaIQobChMI8fe-nJPU6QIVQb7ACh2FlgezEAAYASABEgITR_D_BwE
Visitation will have already taken place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 however the Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12pm. The service will be private for the immediate family only to attend, but the visitation and the funeral service will be available for viewing online. Please refer to www.niefuneralhomes.com to find the link on her tribute page under webcasting under the Photos & Video Tab, or visit The Nie Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page to watch the live stream.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.