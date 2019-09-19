|
Rose , Fischhoff
Southfield - Rose Fischhoff, 92, of Southfield, Michigan, died on September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Joseph Fischhoff. Cherished mother of Beth (John) Melina, David (Kathleen) Fischhoff, and Ann (Tony) Spagnola. Proud grandmother of Juliette Melina, Martha (Nissa Syverson) Fischhoff, Rachel Fischhoff, and William and Jack Spagnola. Adoring great-grandmother of Ramona Syverson. Loving sister of the late Irene Tessler. Devoted daughter of the late Isidore and the late Helen Tessler. Also survived by loving family and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE 1:00 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019