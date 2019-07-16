|
|
Rose M. Blizzard
Clinton Twp. - Rose M. Blizzard, 94 of Clinton Twp., passed July 14, 2019. Born on June 9, 1925 in Detroit to the late Francis and Stella Lutomski. Loving wife of the late 1st Lt. Vernon R. Blizzard. Beloved mother to Jeanette (Fred) Mercieca, Karen (Loren) Exley, and Cheryl Blizzard. Dear sister of the late Frank Lutomski. Forever cherished by grandchildren Valerie, Michael, Matthew, Michelle, and Donald and great-grandchildren Andreya, Alex, Benjamin, and Jared. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019 3-8p.m. (7p.m. Rosary) at Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mt. Clemens. Funeral mass Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:30a.m. (instate 11:00a.m.) at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market St., Mt. Clemens. Burial 2p.m. Friday at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Mary's Heart & Stones Endowment Fund. Share memories at www.vickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 16, 2019