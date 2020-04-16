Services
Rose Marie Barnas Obituary
Rose Marie Barnas, Age 82, of Livonia, passed away on April 13, 2020. Cherished wife of Ray for 61 loving years. Beloved mother of John (Patty), Jo-Ann (Terry Michaels), Christopher (Linda), Mary, David (Kathy), Ray (Terri), Steve, Jean (Dean) Haratsaris, and the late Raymond Anthony. Adored grandmother of Jereme, Caleb, Sarah, Laura, Julia, Kyle, A.J., Rose, Christina, Taylor, Hannah, Nick, Jake, Callie, Nikki, Reid, Nora, Tino, Niko, and Attis. Loving great-grandmother of three. Her smile brightened our world. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions can be made to - Greater Michigan Chapter.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -