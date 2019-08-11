|
|
Rose Marie Filipkowski
- - Beloved sister of Sylvia (the late Raymond) Kusza and John (the late Kathleen) Filipkowski. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Rose was an avid traveler visiting over 25 countries in her lifetime. Rose had a 40 year career at AAA Michigan.
Visitation Sunday August 11, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. Funeral Monday August 12, 2019, in state at 9 am until the time of Mass at 9:30 am at St. Aidan Catholic Church 17600 Farmington Rd. in Livonia. Rose will be laid to rest at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Salvation Army (Warren Corp.).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019