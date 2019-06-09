Services
Penzien Funeral Homes Inc
621 Main St
East Jordan, MI 49727
(231) 536-7031
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
Rose Marie (Armbruster) Sadlowski

East Jordan - APRIL 18, 1931 ~ JUNE 1, 2019 (AGE 88)

Rose Marie Sadlowski, age 88, passed away on June 1, 2019, at Grandvue Medical Care Facility in East Jordan, Michigan. She was the eldest of three children born to Joseph and Aurelia Armbruster in Detroit Michigan. She was preceeded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ralph Sadlowski; brother, Joseph Armbruster; son, Robert and her parents. She is survived by her brother, Robert Armbruster; daughter, Ruth (Steve) Bernier; son, Ronald (Kathy) Sadlowski; son, Stephen (Leah) Sadlowski; and son, Raymond (Paula) Sadlowski. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She is to be cremated and ashes brought together with those of her husband Ralph. A celebration of her life will be held 30 June. Contact Rose's immediate family for details.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to Grandvue Medical Care Facility.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
