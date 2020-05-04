Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Spreitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Spreitzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Spreitzer Obituary
Rose Marie Spreitzer

- - SPREITZER, Rose Marie, 91, died May 2, 2020. Resident of Novi, MI; former resident of Birmingham, Royal Oak, and Detroit. Beloved wife of the late William for 68 years. Loving mother of Barbara Spreitzer-Berent (Melvyn) and Christopher Spreitzer (Diane). The funeral service will take place privately, and a public mass will be scheduled in the future at St. Regis Catholic Church, Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Greater MI Chapter, or a .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -