|
|
Rose Marie Spreitzer
- - SPREITZER, Rose Marie, 91, died May 2, 2020. Resident of Novi, MI; former resident of Birmingham, Royal Oak, and Detroit. Beloved wife of the late William for 68 years. Loving mother of Barbara Spreitzer-Berent (Melvyn) and Christopher Spreitzer (Diane). The funeral service will take place privately, and a public mass will be scheduled in the future at St. Regis Catholic Church, Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Greater MI Chapter, or a .
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020