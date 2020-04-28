Services
Rose Marie Steinmeyer


1929 - 2020
Rose Marie Steinmeyer Obituary
Farmington - Entered eternal life April 24, 2020, at Beaumont Commons, Farmington Hills. She was 91, and in declining health for some time. Rose Marie was born April 7, 1929, in Detroit, to the late James A. and Eleanor I. (Nestor) Sinnott. She married Lawrence Steinmeyer on July 19, 1952, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Detroit. Sadly, Larry passed away on July 24, 1989. Rose Marie was the loving mother of Lawrence (Kimberley) and Mark (Mary Ann); cherished grandmother of Christine (Paul) Van Gilder, Joseph (Rachel Greenhaus) Steinmeyer, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Kindl, and the late Andrew Steinmeyer; great-grandmother of Theodore Kindl; and twin sister of Maureen (the late William) Moynihan. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister Margaret (the late Blaine) Engle. Rose Marie was a 1947 graduate of Visitation High School and attended Wayne University. She graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in 1952, and served Grace, Mount Carmel Mercy and St. Mary Hospitals. Additionally, she volunteered as an RN for Angela Hospice, Livonia, for many years following Larry's passing. May she rest in peace. The family will gather for a private ceremony prior to her interment at Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, tributes suggested to Angela Hospice. Arrangements by Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington (248-474-5200). heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
