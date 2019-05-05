Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Oakview Cemetery Chapel
1032 N. Main St
Royal Oak, MI
Rose Mary Cuccello

Rose Mary Cuccello Obituary
Rose Mary Cuccello

Sterling Heights - Rose Mary Cuccello, of Sterling Heights, passed away April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominic. Loving mother of James Cuccello, the late Michael Cuccello, and Nancy (the late Robert) Forney. Dear grandmother of Rob Forney. Memorial service Saturday, June 1, 12:00 p.m., at Oakview Cemetery Chapel, 1032 N. Main St., Royal Oak. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com to share a memory.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
