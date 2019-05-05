|
|
Rose Mary Cuccello
Sterling Heights - Rose Mary Cuccello, of Sterling Heights, passed away April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominic. Loving mother of James Cuccello, the late Michael Cuccello, and Nancy (the late Robert) Forney. Dear grandmother of Rob Forney. Memorial service Saturday, June 1, 12:00 p.m., at Oakview Cemetery Chapel, 1032 N. Main St., Royal Oak. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com to share a memory.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019