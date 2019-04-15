Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church
4440 Russell St
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church
4440 Russell St
Detroit, MI
Rose Mary Gardzinski

- - Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Dear mother of Florence (the late Eugene) Winowski, Marianne (Jeff) Bohne, and the late Stanley (Joanne and the late Maxine) and Raymond (Tina). Proud grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of the late John Ziezulewicz.

Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 2-9 pm with prayer service at 7 pm followed by Rosary. Funeral Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Instate 9:00 am until 9:30 am Mass at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4440 Russell St, Detroit. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 15, 2019
