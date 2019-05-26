|
|
Rose Miller
Orchard Lake - Rose Miller, 95, of Orchard Lake, MI, died on 24 May 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Milton M. Miller. Cherished mother of Marlene (David) Zerkel, Dr. Joel Miller (Dr. Judy Thurswell), Dr. Jeffrey Miller, and the late Rochelle Miller. Loving grandmother of Rochelle (Dr. Barry) Meyer, Michael (Emma) Zerkel, Dr. Randee (Dr. Andrew) Watson, and Eric Miller. Proud great-grandmother of Madison Meyer, Harleigh Meyer, Jack Meyer, Ian Zerkel, Leah Zerkel, and Josephine Watson. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY MAY 26, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019