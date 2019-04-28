|
Rose Minasian
Allen Park - Minasian, Rose Aznev. April 21, 2019. Age 90 of Allen Park. Loving mother of Robin Minasian, Robert (Rose Marie) Minasian, and Michael Minasian. Dear sister of Alice Harabedian and Neva (Steve) Black. Dearest grandmother of Alisia Anna (Josh) and Noëlle Rose (Brennan). She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins who she cherished. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Homer Minasian, her parents Nicholas and Anna Hagopian, and her siblings Haig Hagopian and Betty Gilley. Rose grew up in Dearborn and graduated from Fordson High School where she played basketball. After graduation she took great pride in her work as secretary to Mayor Hubbard. She married Homer and had three children, managed the household and worked on the playground at Quandt Elementary School as well as Sears Roebuck & Co. for many years. Rose was a fan of all sports especially tennis. She and Homer took great pride in their family and took them on many trips to Hawaii, Alaska, the Grand Canyon, etc., enjoying every minute. She especially enjoyed spoiling her 2 granddaughters who were the bright lights in her life. SHE WILL BE DEARLY MISSED BY ALL. Funeral / celebration arrangements are pending so please visit periodically www.voranfuneralhome.com for future communications.
