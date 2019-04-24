|
Rose Pinto Migliorato
Canton Township - Age 90. Dearest mother of Gina (Paul) Parana. Dear sister of Evelyn (John) Poplar, Joann Pinto, Al (Diane) Pinto and Ricky (Karen) Pinto. Grandmother of Chloe, Preston and Katie Parana. Resting at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (at Lilley Rd.) Thursday 1-8 p.m. Instate Friday 10 a.m. at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Road (S. of Cherry Hill) until time of her Mass at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made to https://curehht.org/ Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019