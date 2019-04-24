Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church
555 S. Lilley Road (S. of Cherry Hill)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church
555 S. Lilley Road (S. of Cherry Hill)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Migliorato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Pinto Migliorato

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Pinto Migliorato Obituary
Rose Pinto Migliorato

Canton Township - Age 90. Dearest mother of Gina (Paul) Parana. Dear sister of Evelyn (John) Poplar, Joann Pinto, Al (Diane) Pinto and Ricky (Karen) Pinto. Grandmother of Chloe, Preston and Katie Parana. Resting at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (at Lilley Rd.) Thursday 1-8 p.m. Instate Friday 10 a.m. at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Road (S. of Cherry Hill) until time of her Mass at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made to https://curehht.org/ Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now