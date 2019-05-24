|
Rose Rizzotti
Roseville - Rose Rizzotti went to meet her Saviour on May 23, 2019. She leaves her, daughters Fran (David) Mason, Teresa (Doug) Pawlowski and daughter in law Darlene Rizzotti. Rose was preceded in death by her husband: Ross and son: Sam. She will be lovingly remembered by her 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, on Saturday, May 25 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 24, 2019