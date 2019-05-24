Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, May 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Roseville - Rose Rizzotti went to meet her Saviour on May 23, 2019. She leaves her, daughters Fran (David) Mason, Teresa (Doug) Pawlowski and daughter in law Darlene Rizzotti. Rose was preceded in death by her husband: Ross and son: Sam. She will be lovingly remembered by her 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, on Saturday, May 25 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 24, 2019
