Rose S. DiVincenzo
DiVincenzo, Rose S. Age 96. November 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of the late Albert Dominick, Jr. "Sonny," the late James Anthony and John (Kaye). Dear grandmother of Angela, Jamie, James, and Lisa. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service Monday 11:00am (gathering 9:00am) at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Homes, 9800 Telegraph Rd. Visitation Sunday 2:00pm to 8:00pm. Please visit www.howepeterson.com to share a memory.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019