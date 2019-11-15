Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose DiVincenzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose S. DiVincenzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose S. DiVincenzo Obituary
Rose S. DiVincenzo

DiVincenzo, Rose S. Age 96. November 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of the late Albert Dominick, Jr. "Sonny," the late James Anthony and John (Kaye). Dear grandmother of Angela, Jamie, James, and Lisa. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service Monday 11:00am (gathering 9:00am) at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Homes, 9800 Telegraph Rd. Visitation Sunday 2:00pm to 8:00pm. Please visit www.howepeterson.com to share a memory.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -