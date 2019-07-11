Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
26123 McDonald
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
26123 McDonald
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Westland - Sobczak, Rose Ann, July 7, 2019 age 80 of Westland. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Kenneth (Maryellen), Keith (Meredith), Lynn (Daniel)Guck, Gwen (Jason) Hollister and the late Cynthia Sobczak. Proud grandmother of Mark (Emily), Jacob, Glori, Nicholas, Jason, Christian, Jenna and Joshua. Visitation Thursday 4-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Scripture Service 7 PM. In state Friday 8:30 AM until the 9 AM Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26123 McDonald, Dearborn Heights. Interment Parkview Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019
