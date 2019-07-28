Services
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
989-732-1770
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral.
Rose Switalski Obituary
Rose Switalski

Gaylord - Rose Switalski, 89, of Gaylord, Michigan, formerly of Taylor, Michigan, passed away on July 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife to her husband Frank, for 70 years, and a lifelong faithful member of the Catholic Church.

Rose was active in her church and her community, chairing bingo for 30 years, regularly volunteering at voter polls, and donating countless gallons of blood. She loved to have fun, playing softball until age 60 and frequently traveling to the beloved family cottage on Manuka Lake. She also enjoyed card games.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
