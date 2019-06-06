Services
Rose Weiner

Rose Weiner Obituary
Rose Weiner

- - Beloved wife of the late Hyman Weiner. Dear mother of Sheldon (Mercy) Weiner, Deborah Weiner and the late Robert Ira Weiner. Loving grandmother of Erin Weiner. Devoted sister of the late Ernest Weiss. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Graveside services TODAY, 12:00PM at the TEMPLE ISRAEL GARDENS OF BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY in Livonia. Arrangements by THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019
