RoseAnn Ciaramitaro O'Keefe
- - RoseAnn Ciaramitaro O'Keefe, age 91, born June 21, 1928, died July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Brian Thomas O'Keefe (deceased) since 1952. Daughter of Salvatore and Stella Ciaramitaro of Grosse Pointe and daughter-in-law to Tom and Lu O'Keefe of Grosse Pointe, who all pre-deceased her. Beloved Sister of Richard Ciaramitaro of Rochester Hills, and three brothers who predeceased her: Sam Ciaramitaro, Charlie Ciaramitaro and Frank Ciaramitaro. Her sisters-in-law are Marie Ciaramitaro, Ninfa Ciaramitaro, Mary O'Keefe and Kathleen "Katie" Littman, and those who predeceased her, Carol Ciaramitaro, Patricia Rauss, Jane Hubik, Betty Takala, and Eileen O'Keefe. Brothers-in-law who pre-deceased her are Donald O'Keefe and Robert O'Keefe. RoseAnn O'Keefe is survived by nine children, Thomas O'Keefe, Michael O'Keefe, Diane O'Keefe, Maureen (O'Keefe) Cousins, Stephen O'Keefe, Kelly O'Keefe, Barry O'Keefe, Sharon (O'Keefe) Newlon, and Janet O'Keefe. RoseAnn O'Keefe has 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She has been a life-long resident of Michigan, including Detroit, Grosse Pointe, St. Clair Shores, and Grand Blanc. A graduate of Dominican High School, she attended the University of Detroit and the Catholic parishes of St. Joseph, St. Clare de Montefalco, St. Joan of Arc, and Holy Family. RoseAnn O'Keefe was a volunteer for the Michigan Red Cross, Bon Secours Hospital and Genesys Hospital. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 17, 11 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Blanc with reception to follow. Donations are suggested to the Capuchin Mission at TheCapuchins.org and the Flint Public Library at FPL.info
