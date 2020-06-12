Roseanne V. Romback
Clinton Twp., - Roseanne V. Romback, 89, of Clinton Twp., passed away on June 10, 2020. Dear wife of the late Clayton; mother of Karen (Louis) Langbeen, Daniel (Kim) Romback, James (Linda) Romback, Michael (Renee Trout) Romback; grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 9. Private family services have occurred. Condolences may be offered at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.