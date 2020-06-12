Roseanne V. Romback
Roseanne V. Romback

Clinton Twp., - Roseanne V. Romback, 89, of Clinton Twp., passed away on June 10, 2020. Dear wife of the late Clayton; mother of Karen (Louis) Langbeen, Daniel (Kim) Romback, James (Linda) Romback, Michael (Renee Trout) Romback; grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 9. Private family services have occurred. Condolences may be offered at www.KaulFuneralHome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
5867925000
