Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
830 S Lafayette St
South Lyon, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
830 S Lafayette St
South Lyon, MI
Committal
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Hedwig Cemetery
Dearborn Heights, MI
Westland - Rosemarie Kostrzewa (nee. Gniewek) of Westland, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at the age of 86. Born to the late Martin and Josephine (nee. Michalski) Gniewek on September 4, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan. Beloved wife of James Kostrzewa for 62 wonderful years. Loving mother of Steven Kostrzewa, Sharon (Leo) Maciolek, and Jim (Sue) Kostrzewa. Cherished grandmother of 9. Dearest great-grandmother of 3. Rosemarie leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will take place Tuesday, February 5th 3:00-9:00pm, 7:00pm Rosary at Fred Wood Funeral Home- Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. The funeral mass will be held Wednesday, February 6th at 11:00am, Instate 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church 830 S Lafayette St, South Lyon, MI 48178. The committal prayers and interment will take place Thursday, February 7th 12:00pm at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Memorial Contributions may be made to K9's for Warriors 114 Camp K9 Road Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081 or Angela Hospice. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 5, 2019
