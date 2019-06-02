|
Rosemarie Trist Killenberger
West Bloomfield - Rosemarie Trist Killenberger, age 87, of West Bloomfield, MI, passed away peacefully in the company of her son and daughter-in-law during the early morning hours of May 24, 2019. Rosemarie was mother of Richard Jeffries (Jill), also stepmother to Dana Killenberger (Karin), and Lori Ward, also a proud grandmother to five, and great-grandmother to one. She is also survived by sister Barbara Trist. Rosemarie was retired from the Defense Logistics Agency at TACOM in Warren, MI. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019