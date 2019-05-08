Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Rosemary A. Liedel Obituary
Rosemary A. Liedel

- - ROSEMARY A. LIEDEL, May 6, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Donna Hodnicki (Ken), Paulette Cooper (the late David), and Jody Trojan (Rick). Dear grandmother of Brian (Amy), Matthew (Katie), Stacey (Jeff), Stephen (Yoon), and Kristin (Dan). Great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Funeral Mass Thursday, 11 AM at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10:30 AM. Memorial Tributes to of Michigan: www.nkfm.org. A. J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 8, 2019
