Rosemary A. Liedel
- - ROSEMARY A. LIEDEL, May 6, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Donna Hodnicki (Ken), Paulette Cooper (the late David), and Jody Trojan (Rick). Dear grandmother of Brian (Amy), Matthew (Katie), Stacey (Jeff), Stephen (Yoon), and Kristin (Dan). Great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Funeral Mass Thursday, 11 AM at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10:30 AM. Memorial Tributes to of Michigan: www.nkfm.org. A. J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 8, 2019