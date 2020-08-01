Rosemary Ann Gratch
Rosemary Ann (DeLay) Gratch. 91. July 15, 2020. Wife of Serge Gratch; mother of Susan Gratch (Patrick Gleason), Mary Gratch, Lucia Gratch, Karen Gratch, Elizabeth Gratch (Matt Waldsmith), Ann Gratch, Barbara Gratch Cohen (Warren Cohen), Amy Gratch, Ellen Komaromy Gratch (Andràs Komaromy), Thomas Charles Gratch, Lisa Krishna Kumar; grandmother of Jessica Gleason, Keight Gleason, Jordan Burnham, Zachary Burnham, Ellen Gratch Abrams, Michael Gratch Abrams, Charles Henry Cohen, Julian Mark Hamilton, Laura Gratch Cohen, Mina Rose Cohen, Chloe Elisabeth Hoyle, Maya Barbara Gratch, Joseph Preston Hoyle, Sena Matthew Waldsmith, Ravi Isaak Gratch, Gabriel Gratch Komaromy, Louis Malik Komaromy; and great-grandmother of Connor Patrick Sipe.
On July 15, 2020, Rosemary Ann Gratch unexpectedly but peacefully departed life, at her home in Mason, MI. Rosemary had recently celebrated her 91st birthday at a well-attended Zoom gathering with children, grandchildren, and other loved ones. It is hard to grasp and harder to convey the many ways in which Rosemary guided, inspired, supported, and loved her family and many friends. The breathtaking reach of her accomplishments, loves, and interests belies a simple definition of her as the mother of 10 children, but it is not a bad place to begin.
Who can even imagine having 10 kids in this day and age? Nine girls and a boy. Seventeen grandchildren and, so far, 1 great-grandson. And what about the beloved family members draped in fur who accompanied her through life—Rag and Jag, Diablo, Nana, Miscuit, Rhubarb, Stormy, Marbles, Bootsie, Orange, Peeps, Battle Cat, Johnny Cash, Sam, Charliecohen, and so many more.
In the midst of that monumental act of creation, making a family, Rosemary opened her home and heart to all of our friends, ex-boyfriends, many many dogs, cats, some rabbits, and all varieties of lost or hurt wild creatures. Umbrella of love and acceptance, our mom (Mommy, Ma, Mrs., Aunt Susie). How many times have we heard our friends say, "I loved coming to your home—your mom always made me feel I belonged right there." And her best friends Sylvia, Roz, Jerry, Jimmy, Ellamarie, Surena, Julie, Bonnie, Eric, Beverly, Konstanze, Barbara, Cheryl—essential and with her always.
Having finished high school and left her hometown of Tamaqua, PA, with a dream of studying art, Rosemary found the energy to create beautiful textiles and wearable art—a career started after 40. Those vibrant colors, that instinctive brushwork, a fearless inclination to try new things, she happily shared her inspiration. Rosemary's brilliantly colored silk wearable art was shown in galleries and local arts & crafts fairs, and Rosemary shared her passion and skill as a textile artist with many students in her classes and workshops: "When I began to teach, the real art began." What delight to wear her handmade creations—colorful, whimsical joy upon silk and other fabrics.
Cooking was not our mom's favorite form of creative expression, though she knew how to show her love by filling custom orders for birthday meals and so many delicious pound cakes with buttercream frosting! Oh yes, she had a sweet tooth! "Life is short, eat dessert first!"
Letters, postcards, emails, and texts, often with perfectly timed advice or encouragement, arrived on both special and quotidian occasions to let her children, grandchildren, family, and friends know that they were on her mind, always. When we were small, and for years after that, she sang to us, planting the great love she had for her mother and father and big sister, Ellamarie, in our hearts with a favorite song from their childhood, ". . . And I'd give the world if she could sing / That song to me this day." A devoted friend, sister, daughter, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother—she would drop everything to provide help and comfort. Rosemary embodied the truth that love grows to encompass more, then more still. She included her community in this love—dedicating her time and passion to schools and to ensuring everyone could vote. And despite the expansive circle of loved ones, she was attentive and curious about each life, each heart. Patient, playful, so intelligent. A lover of life and believer in basic human goodness.
Her unwavering generosity was her way of showing us that love and good luck are meant to be shared. When Rosemary was lucky at the casino—the fun, glittery place where she was queen and "rock star"—she couldn't help but share her delight and her prize.
Beautiful flowers—tantalizing fragrance wafting from lilies of the valley and splashes of color—brought her so much joy, almost as much as the taste treats of summer: peaches and sun-ripened tomatoes. Gardens were always part of Rosemary's world—the gardening itself was necessary to get to the flowers, fruits, and vegetables—even if the deer kept eating the Easter lilies . . . And trees. Our parents steadily planted trees and cherished and tended to them and all the creatures who inhabited them.
Rosemary is survived by all of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends across generations. We will celebrate the life of our extraordinary, loving, brilliant, creative, brave, and beautiful mother when we can all be safely together again. If you wish to be informed of our plans (probably summer of 2021), please send an email to CelebrateRAG@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, because art, animals, and civil rights were equally important to Rosemary, please consider donating to one of these organizations in her honor, and don't forget to be kind to each other, plant a tree—and please vote!
Capital Area Humane Society, Lansing, MI, cahs-lansing.org
.
The ArtReach on the Road program at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, Gatlinburg, TN, arrowmont.org
.
When We All Vote, national nonprofit with "a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting," whenweallvote.org.