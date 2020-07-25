Rosemary C. Rice
Rice, Rosemary C., age 94, died July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Dear mother of Diane (John) Kessler, Richard (Linda), Ronald, Robert, Russell (Kimberly), Ryan (Brenda), Dawn (Scott) Eathorne, Roger, the late Debra, the late Randall, and mother-in-law of Janice. Loving grandmother of 17, and great-grandmother of 12. Sister of the late Eugene Funke. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, please check back for updates. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com