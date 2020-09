Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosemary Crociata



Rosemary Crociata passed away, Sunday, September 27, 2020.



Rosemary is survived by her children, Carrie Ramon, Daniel Ramon (son-in-law) and Frank Crociata, Katherine Crociata (daughter-in-law) and her two grandchildren, Antonia Ramon & Adriana Ramon.









