Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Lying in State
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church,
2675 John R. Road,
Rochester Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church,
2675 John R. Road,
Rochester Hills,, MI
Rochester Hills - Rosemary Leona, (nee Troger), age 92 of Rochester Hills, MI. May 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late Donald. Dear mother of Michael (Karen Jackson) Holzhauer, Donna (Lawrence) Carrion, Linda (Edward) Suchyta, Jan (Robert) Bertsch and Sharon Holzhauer. Cherished grandmother of Steven Carrion and Laura Bell; Luke, Paul, and Mark Suchyta; Michael, Matthew, Amanda, and Alicia Bertsch; and Jennifer Hobig and Sarah Hoover. Devoted great grandmother of Broderick and Fionna Hoover, and Nadia and Owen Bell. Beloved sister of Fred (Pat) Troger. Rosemary was the proud wife of a WWII D-Day Veteran and a dedicated mother. Later in life she worked for National Bank of Detroit and retired with over 10 years of service. Rosemary placed great importance on religion, education, and family and performed significant volunteer work for her churches and the Girl Scouts. She loved to read. She and Don were avid pinochle players and travelled the world extensively. Funeral mass Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11:00 AM with an instate time of 10:00 AM at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 2675 John R. Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemary's name to St. Mary of the Hills. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester, online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
