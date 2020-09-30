Rosemary M. Joynt
Rosemary M. Joynt, age 89 of Saginaw, formerly of Detroit, Troy and National City, passed away on September 25, 2020 in Saginaw, Michigan.
She is survived by her loving children; Terri (Mike) Wozniak of St. Augustine, FL, Richard (Ann) Joynt of Dearborn, MI, Peggy (Dave) Rice of Macomb, MI, Sean (Sue) Joynt of Saginaw, MI, Tim (Elizabeth) Joynt of Novi, MI, Nancy Jenkins of Ocala, FL and Patrick Joynt of Ocala, FL. 21 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren also survive.
Rosemary was preceded in death by husband; James Joseph Joynt in 2016, son; Dennis Joynt, grandson; Michael Joynt and siblings; Dave, Tom, Jim & Eugene.
Rosemary received her nursing degree from Mercy College in Grand Rapids and worked as a registered nurse for Providence Hospital and Chrysler Corporation. She enjoyed large family gatherings, going to the casino, playing cards with friends, reading, knitting, going to the movies, and spending time up north at the family cottage. After retirement, Rosemary and Jim spent the winters in Arizona and traveled around the US and to China and Ireland.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Isidore Catholic Church (18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb, Michigan 48042). The Family will receive guests from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Graveside service at 2:00 PM at St. John's Memorial Gardens in Fraser, Michigan will follow the service at church.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rosemary to American Hospice Care (2575 North McCloud Dr. Suite C, Saginaw, Michigan, 48604).
