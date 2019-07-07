Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Nativity of Our Lord
5900 McClellan
Detroit, MI
St Clair Shores - Oldani, Rosemary. Age 78. July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph. Proud mother of Ron and Denise (Russell) Stambaugh. Loving grandmother of Russ. Dear sister of Patricia Dombrowski and Barbara Ward. Friend of Beverly Lacharite, Louise McKenzie, and Anne Billiu. Sister in-law of John Oldani (Lynn). Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 2-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Rosary 7:00 pm. Instate Wednesday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at Our Nativity of Our Lord, 5900 McClellan, Detroit. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin's, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
