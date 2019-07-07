|
Rosemary Oldani
St Clair Shores - Oldani, Rosemary. Age 78. July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph. Proud mother of Ron and Denise (Russell) Stambaugh. Loving grandmother of Russ. Dear sister of Patricia Dombrowski and Barbara Ward. Friend of Beverly Lacharite, Louise McKenzie, and Anne Billiu. Sister in-law of John Oldani (Lynn). Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 2-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Rosary 7:00 pm. Instate Wednesday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at Our Nativity of Our Lord, 5900 McClellan, Detroit. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin's, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019