Rosemary Peardon
Peardon, Rosemary, age 86, May 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Delancey. Dear mother of Teresa (Bud) Gerhard, Paul (the late Valerie) and the late Joe Peardon. Loving grandmother of 8 and proud great grandmother of 6. Rosemary is loved and missed by her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and by her many friends and extended family. Private services are to take place with a memorial at a later date. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020